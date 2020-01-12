February 2, 1970 - January 8, 2020

Paul Eugene Sliger, 49 of Syracuse, was born February 2, 1970 to Robert and Mary Sliger in Newton, Iowa. He passed away in a work related accident on January 8, 2020 in Burr, Nebraska. His family moved to Nebraska in 1982 where he graduated from Syracuse High School in 1988.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After high school he joined the United States Air Force and it brought him to Alaska where he met the love of his life Cheryl Telles. They got married on March 15, 1993. With his marriage he welcomed two stepchildren Natisha Stiles and Christopher Deyerle who he adored. They had a wonderful life together living in Alaska, Tennessee and finally ending up back home in Syracuse, Nebraska. He had 7 grandchildren and 3 great-granddaughters.

Paul had many skills and talents and was always using them to help anyone that needed it. He worked as a mechanic and station manager at the Frontier CO-OP for the last 5 + years. He made several friends along his journey and will be so missed by all. He was truly a family man, loving and helping all.