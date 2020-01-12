February 2, 1970 - January 8, 2020
Paul Eugene Sliger, 49 of Syracuse, was born February 2, 1970 to Robert and Mary Sliger in Newton, Iowa. He passed away in a work related accident on January 8, 2020 in Burr, Nebraska. His family moved to Nebraska in 1982 where he graduated from Syracuse High School in 1988.
After high school he joined the United States Air Force and it brought him to Alaska where he met the love of his life Cheryl Telles. They got married on March 15, 1993. With his marriage he welcomed two stepchildren Natisha Stiles and Christopher Deyerle who he adored. They had a wonderful life together living in Alaska, Tennessee and finally ending up back home in Syracuse, Nebraska. He had 7 grandchildren and 3 great-granddaughters.
Paul had many skills and talents and was always using them to help anyone that needed it. He worked as a mechanic and station manager at the Frontier CO-OP for the last 5 + years. He made several friends along his journey and will be so missed by all. He was truly a family man, loving and helping all.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and father-in-law: Robert Telles. He leaves behind his wife Cheryl; 3 Sisters: Marcia (Don) Scheinost, Ann (Brian) Guenther and Susan (Lonnie) Obermeyer; Children: Natisha Stiles and Christopher Deyerle; Grandchildren: Chicago, JT, AJ, Syler, Ian, Preston, Leroy, Kalisto and Great-Granddaughters: Addy, Harleen, Denalie; also several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, January 15, at 10:30 A.M.at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Syracuse. Burial will follow at Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14th from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. with family greeting friends from 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home in Syracuse. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice. Arrangements by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com
Service information
9:00AM-9:00PM
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
10:30AM
1162 Mohawk St
Syracuse, NE 68446