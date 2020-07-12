Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Paul E. Whitehead, 78, of Ashland, NE, entered into rest on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home in Ashland, NE. He was born February 12, 1942 in Omaha, NE.

He is survived by wife of 56 years, Jackie Whitehead; sons, Brian Paul (Laurie Little) Whitehead of Ashland and Douglas Eric (Amy) Whitehead of Ashland; grandchildren, Brayden Lee Whitehead, Ellie Marie Whitehead and Audrey Rose Whitehead; sister, Linda (Chris) Barnes; many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Alvin “Bill” and Bessie Whitehead; brother, Dennis Whitehead; daughter-in-law, Sandy Whitehead; sister-in-law, Jeanette Whitehead.