Paul E. Falck
October 6, 1932 - January 4, 2021
Paul was born October 6, 1932, in Lincoln to Paulus and Laura (Johnson) Falck. He worked for Mack's Transport Service for 41 years until he retired in 1999. Paul married Janice on February 4, 1961. We were extremely blessed that God gave us the most amazing husband, dad, and grandfather, who loved each of us with all his heart.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Janice, his children, John (Maggie) Falck, Anne and Fred Henderson, his grandchildren, Kevin, Justin (Kelsi) and Andrew Falck, Tara and Paul Henderson, sister-in-law, Connie Falck, nieces, nephews, Vali (Gaylord) Mussman, Kathy (Steve) Gouchnour, Kim, Marty (Joan), and Brad Larsen.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at Lauber Funeral Home, Friend. Visitation: 1 hour prior to the services. Interment: Zastrow Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be directed to the American Lutheran Church, 4200 Vine St, Lincoln, NE 68503.