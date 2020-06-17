Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Paul Dennis Gerken, 73, of Lincoln, passed away June 9, 2020. Born May 1, 1947 in Preston, MN to Harold and Evelyn (Wolfe) Gerken. Paul served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War (1966-1972) and was the recipient of two Purple Heart Medals. He was a member of the V.F.W.