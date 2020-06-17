Paul Dennis Gerken
Paul Dennis Gerken

May 1, 1947 - June 9, 2020

Paul Dennis Gerken, 73, of Lincoln, passed away June 9, 2020. Born May 1, 1947 in Preston, MN to Harold and Evelyn (Wolfe) Gerken. Paul served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War (1966-1972) and was the recipient of two Purple Heart Medals. He was a member of the V.F.W.

Family members include his children Seann Gerken and Travis Gerken, Lincoln and Corey Gerken, Utah; brothers Wayne Gerken, Albuquerque, NM and Gary Gerken, Lincoln. Preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday (6-20-20) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street with Pastor James Spurlock officiating. Burial will be in Spring Valley, Minnesota. Limited visitation from 2-5 p.m. Friday at Roper and Sons. “Hugs from Home” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

