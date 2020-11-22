November 3, 2020
Paul Dean Swanigan, 84, passed away in Lebanon, Mo., near where he was born and grew up. Retired truck driver for Fleming Foods - 37 years. He had 4 children with Delores Swanigan- Harla Monk of Parksley, Va.: James Swanigan of Lincoln, Jeffrey Swanigan (deceased) of Lincoln, and Lori Gooding of Monument, Colo. Served in the Navy; 1954-1958. Survived by 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He loved the hills of the beautiful Ozarks and is now laid to rest just above the river that he's lived by for the last 25 years.
