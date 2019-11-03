August 9, 1945 - November 1, 2019
Paul “Budda” Henry Ahrendt, died Friday, November 1st, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was 74 years old. Born August 9, 1945 he lived his early years on a farm outside of LeMars, Iowa. He graduated from Dana College in 1968 with a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education. He was drafted into the US Army after graduation and spent his time cooking for 12 men in the Czech Republic during the Vietnam War. He proposed to Kathy (Kathryn) Hulsebus via audio tape from Europe and they were married on July 11, 1970 then moved to Lincoln and started their family.
In 1976 Paul opened The Tool House, which he owned and operated until September of 2007. He sold the company to Total Tool out of St. Paul, Minnesota and went to work for them doing customer service training and other assorted duties. Paul was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphositic Leukemia in 2005 and fought his battle against cancer until the day he left the earth. He will be remembered for his love of people, laughter, family and ice cream. He believed in showing love and kindness to everyone he met. Paul was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Paul is survived by his wife, Kathy; son Travis (Pamela Seier); daughters, Tami Lewis-Ahrendt (Gwendolyn), Traci Norum (Andrew), Teri Abbott (David), and Toni Jensen (Martin); sister, Mary Barton. Paul was the proud grandfather of 12: Tristan, Hunter, Miranda, Archer, Dakota, Brita, Henry, Jack, Dennison Paul, Kaia, Emmett and Brody.
The family invites you to a visitation and sharing of memories on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th Street, Lincoln, NE from 5pm – 7pm. Paul's life will be Celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road, Lincoln, NE. Memorials and Donations will go to Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries. Online condolences may be shared at www.lincolnfh.com