Paul Arthur Curtis passed away on March 16, 2020, one week short of his 98th birthday. Paul served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division in World War II. After he met & married Arleen in Brooklyn, NY, where they had lived for their entire lives, they moved to Seward NE, to raise their family while he was the Food Service Director at Concordia Teachers College. He also spent many years working in Lincoln at the State Purchasing Dept.