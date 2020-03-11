June 8, 1942 - March 7, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Paul A. Crawford was born on June 8, 1942 in Brownstown, IL to Andrew and Thelma Crawford and passed away on March 7, 2020 in Lincoln, NE at the age of 77. He is finally at rest with his one true love and wife Michele. Paul was a Vietnam veteran and retired from his work on the railroad as a machinist. He took great pride in his gardening and lawn care.
He is survived by his sons Tom (Trish) Crawford and Jeffrey (Joy) Crawford, and his granddaughter MaKayla Crawford. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary Moyer and Betty Miller, and his infant son Christopher.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday March 14 at 1:00 PM at St. Matthews Episcopal Church (2325 S 24th Street.) Memorials can be directed to the DAV. Family is in charge of arrangements.