Patty Joyce Kizzier

March 14, 1929 - July 31, 2023

Patty Joyce Kizzier, 94, of Lincoln passed away July 31, 2023. Born March 14, 1929, in Phillipsburg, KS to Thomas and Neva (Grimes) Dutton.

Patty was a member of the St. Mark's United Methodist Church.

Family members include her daughter Stephanie Morse, Lincoln; grandchildren Aaron (Lesli) Morse, Lincoln and Emily (Dan) Leatherman, Brooklyn, NY; great grandchildren Isaiah, Adalynd, Simon, Leo, and Willa; brother-in-law Roy (Cheryl) Kizzier; sisters-in-law Carolyn Nagelstad and Yvonne Kizzier. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Dwayne, son-in-law Don Morse, in-laws Richard Kizzier, Joyce Kizzier, and two nephews.

Graveside service: 1:00 pm Friday, August 5, 2023, Prairie Home Cemetery, Holdrege, NE. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.

Memorials to Nebraska Wesleyan University, St. Mark's Children's Ministry or Park Slope Community Church, Brooklyn, NY.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com