October 29, 1957—September 13, 2023

Patti Lynn Combs was born on October 29, 1957, in Friend, Nebraska and passed away on September 13, 2023, at her home in Friend, Nebraska at the age of 65 years.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lauber Funeral Home in Friend.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday September 18, 2023 at the Friend United Methodist Church at 10:00 a.m.

Memorials in care of the family for a later designation.

Lauber Funeral and Cremation Services.