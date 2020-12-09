Patsy Y. Bluford
December 6, 2020
Patsy Y. Bluford, 88, of Lincoln passed away on December 6, 2020, in Lincoln. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Great-Great Grandmother, Auntie, Sister and Friend.
Survived by her 2 sons and 5 daughters; Robert Bluford, Jr. (Sheila), Lavonne Bluford, Trisha Berks (James), Barbara K. Holder, Eric Bluford, Linette Bluford, and Francine Bluford; sister Almeritta Johnson; best friend Aunt Toni Venegar; 25 grandchildren; 31 great and great-great grandchildren; Preceded in death by parents, daughter Carolyn Robinson, Tyra, Nicole, Tyson and Kam Bluford.
A limited visitation to be held Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 11:00-4:00 p.m., Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th Street. A Family Funeral Service will be held, 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 14, 2020, at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th Street. Local Covid-19 guidelines apply for all services. Masks are required. Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.