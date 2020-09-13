Patrick Leroy Haverty was born on February 2, 1962 in Merced, CA to Leroy “Dale” and Anna Pearl (Barbour) Haverty. The family moved to Nebraska City in 1968, where he lived most of his life. Pat married Deanna Stukenholtz on December 18, 1981. Pat was a beloved husband, brother, son, father, and grandfather. Pat worked as a Buffalo County Sheriff Deputy, ran multiple service stations, and worked in economics in Nebraska City and Lincoln. He was successful at each of these endeavors. He enjoyed outings with friends and family, golf, and of course all of the Nebraska Cornhusker teams. Pat died in Lincoln September 10, 2020 after complications following open heart surgery at the age of 58.