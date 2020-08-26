 Skip to main content
Patrick Lee Norris
March 17, 1945 - August 23, 2020

Patrick Lee Norris, age 75, of Denton, died Sunday, August 23, 2020, in Denton. Born in Coshocton, Ohio, on March 17, 1945, to Daniel & Lela (Bible) Norris.

Survivors: wife; Pat Norris, Denton, daughter; Leslie Norris & husband Glenn Caldwell, Cortland, son; Troy & wife Jaime Norris, Chandler, AZ, Grandchildren: Avery & Camden Norris, Chandler, AZ, sisters: Barbara & Rick Carlson, Cuyhoga Falls, OH, Deb & David Bordenkircher, Coshocton, OH.

Memorial Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 1st United Methodist Church, York. Rev. Lance Clay officiating. No visitation, cremation. Memorials are suggested to Milligan United Methodist Church. Graveside services at a later date. Online condolences may be left at farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.

