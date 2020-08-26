Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Patrick Lee Norris, age 75, of Denton, died Sunday, August 23, 2020, in Denton. Born in Coshocton, Ohio, on March 17, 1945, to Daniel & Lela (Bible) Norris.

Memorial Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 1st United Methodist Church, York. Rev. Lance Clay officiating. No visitation, cremation. Memorials are suggested to Milligan United Methodist Church. Graveside services at a later date. Online condolences may be left at farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.