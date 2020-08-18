Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Patrick E. Ryan, age 52, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Patrick was born January 27, 1968 to Arthur and Shirley (Toombs) Ryan. He is survived by fiancé, Linda Hansen; children, Lindsey Edwards, Bradley (Kathryn) Ryan, and Christina Ryan; mother, Shirley; brother, Ed Ryan; sisters, Linda Oliver, Sue Childress, Cheryl Roper, Joy Lee, and Bonnie Rice. Patrick is preceded in death by his father, Arthur.