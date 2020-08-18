You have permission to edit this article.
Patrick E. Ryan

January 27, 1968 - August 14, 2020

Patrick E. Ryan, age 52, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Patrick was born January 27, 1968 to Arthur and Shirley (Toombs) Ryan. He is survived by fiancé, Linda Hansen; children, Lindsey Edwards, Bradley (Kathryn) Ryan, and Christina Ryan; mother, Shirley; brother, Ed Ryan; sisters, Linda Oliver, Sue Childress, Cheryl Roper, Joy Lee, and Bonnie Rice. Patrick is preceded in death by his father, Arthur.

A celebration of life is scheduled for at 6 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Eagle Raceway 617 238th St, Eagle, NE 68347. Memorials are suggested to the family future designation. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Patrick Ryan, please visit Tribute Store.

