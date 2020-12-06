Patrick D. Langan

December 3, 2020

Patrick D. Langan passed away on Thursday, December 3rd in his home surrounded by his wife and children. Pat worked for the State of Nebraska for many years in environmental quality and economic development. He was semi-retired and worked as a part-time bus driver for Lincoln Public Schools through May of 2020.

Pat valued family, faith and friends, with faith coming first. He was very active in his church, Life Tabernacle in Lincoln. Pat was a compassionate person who enjoyed ministering to others in need. Even when he was a starving college student, he sponsored a child from a Third World country and continued to sponsor her and write to her into adulthood. Pat enjoyed teaching Sunday School and brought much joy and humor with his lessons. He did prison ministry for years and mentored a refugee family.

He was always so interested in family history and took the time to put together numerous historical family photo albums. He kept everyone informed regarding family events. He loved family, especially his wife of 29 years and his two daughters Bree and Alecia. He loved fishing, hunting, camping and enjoyed being in nature. He was very witty and had a dry sense of humor that made everybody laugh.