× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 15, 1940 - May 1, 2020

Patrick Alfred Butera, 80, of North Platte, passed away at the North Platte Care Center on May 1, 2020. Pat was born in Omaha on February 15, 1940, to Alfred and Wilhelmina 'Billie' (Hawes) Butera and grew up on a farm near Loup City. Following his high school graduation in 1958, Pat enlisted with the U.S. Navy and served most of his time in Korea. He returned home after receiving his honorable discharge.

Pat later graduated from UNL then worked as a stock broker for a while before going back to school to earn his Master's Degree in Education, thus beginning his career in teaching. In 1984 he moved to North Platte where he taught business classes, Saturday School and helped with the NPHS DECA Club. After 18 years of teaching, he retired and moved to California to work on a boy's ranch. He later moved to Arkansas to help rescue dogs with his sister, Sharon, then returned to North Platte.

On October 1, 1972, Pat married Gail Jean Bauhard in Loup City and they have been together for nearly 50 years.