February 15, 1940 - May 1, 2020
Patrick Alfred Butera, 80, of North Platte, passed away at the North Platte Care Center on May 1, 2020. Pat was born in Omaha on February 15, 1940, to Alfred and Wilhelmina 'Billie' (Hawes) Butera and grew up on a farm near Loup City. Following his high school graduation in 1958, Pat enlisted with the U.S. Navy and served most of his time in Korea. He returned home after receiving his honorable discharge.
Pat later graduated from UNL then worked as a stock broker for a while before going back to school to earn his Master's Degree in Education, thus beginning his career in teaching. In 1984 he moved to North Platte where he taught business classes, Saturday School and helped with the NPHS DECA Club. After 18 years of teaching, he retired and moved to California to work on a boy's ranch. He later moved to Arkansas to help rescue dogs with his sister, Sharon, then returned to North Platte.
On October 1, 1972, Pat married Gail Jean Bauhard in Loup City and they have been together for nearly 50 years.
Patrick was a captivating and unique person filled with deep compassion and intelligence, with a quick, mischievous wit and a quirky grin. When he made his entrance, his spark brought such spontaneous heartfelt glee. He was most often the object his own humor. Pat delighted in engaging intently with others, especially with the youth. Throughout his life, he became a mentor to many concerning business, finance, religion, and life. The immense joy he received from all animals was obvious and heartwarming.
Heaven gained a wondrous spirit and that same kindhearted and tender soul will be deeply missed on this earthly plane. We love you immensely, dear Patrick.
Pat was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Butera; mother and stepfather, Wilhelmina 'Billie' and Sig Skibinski; and brother, Michael Butera. Survivors include his wife, Gail, of North Platte, and their cat, Malekah; sisters, Cheryl 'Cher' (Ed) Upton, of Oklahoma City, Sandy Wilson, of Hastings, Sharon Goff, of McRae, Arkansas, and Shelley (Paul) Freeman, of Lincoln; brothers, Dan Skibinski, of Loup City and Joe (Julie) Skibinski, of Ashton; and other family.
In keeping with Pat's wishes, cremation was chosen and he was buried in Fort McPherson National Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Compassion International for Children. Cards and memorials may be sent to Odean Colonial Chapel, 302 S Sycamore, North Platte, NE, 69101, which is in charge of arrangements.
