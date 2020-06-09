× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 17, 1939 - June 3, 2020

Patricia Wilkinson, 81, of Columbus, Nebraska, gained her wings to heaven after a battle with Covid-19, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus, Lincoln, Nebraska. Pat was born on March 17, 1939, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Samuel and Elsie (Peters) Graber. The family then relocated to Hastings, Nebraska. She married Lyman Wilkinson on June 2, 1957, and they had three children.

Pat is survived by her husband Lyman of Columbus, son Bruce of Omaha, daughter Sallie of Fremont, and son Todd and Gail (Brecka) of Lincoln; grand-daughters Kellorae and John Boyer of Columbus, Desirae and Jesse Wenzl of Lincoln, and Jazzarae and Noah Schacher of Lincoln; great-grandchildren Kole, Torrin, and Rallie of Columbus, Layla and Jett of Lincoln; and sister-in-law Georgia Bishel of Hastings. Pat was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers: Vernon and Marlin.

A Celebration of Life for Patricia will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family, which will then be given to the Bryan LGH East Covid-19 unit for their exceptional work and care of Pat, or Cause for Paws of Lincoln. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

