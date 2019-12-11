November 4, 1936 - December 7, 2019

Patricia T. Henry, 83, of Lincoln died December 7, 2019. Patricia was born on November 4, 1936 to Charles & Mary (Burns) Tuffield in Council Bluffs, IA.

She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Sue & Bill Dudzik, Sheri & Bob Peetz, Stacey Kroeger, Sallie & Karl Haas, Shannon & Brian Daehling, Joan & Scott Trapp, Margaret (Peg) & Steve Saal, Colleen & Kent Kroekaugger. Along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by husband Patrick, sisters and parents.

Services: Visitation Thursday with family 5:00-7:00 Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 4040 A street Lincoln, NE 68510 followed by a prayer service at 7:00 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 11:30 Holy Name Catholic Church 2901 Fontenelle Blvd Omaha, NE 68104 with a visitation 11:00-11:30 at the church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery Omaha. Memorials: Holy Name Catholic School in lieu of flowers. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com