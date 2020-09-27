 Skip to main content
Patricia (Schmitt) Penn
Patricia (Schmitt) Penn

September 24, 2020

Patricia (Schmitt) Penn, 92 of Sidney, IA. With her husband, owned and operated Penn Drug in Sidney for many years. Preceded in death by husband, William A. Penn and son, W. Jeffrey Penn. Survived by sister, Bonnie Lahr, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral 2:00 PM Wednesday at Sidney, IA United Faith Church. Visitations open from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday at Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel, Sidney, IA. Memorials to Sidney United Faith Church or Fremont County Historical Society. Interment in Sidney, IA Cemetery. www.marshallfuneral.com

