Patricia (Schmitt) Penn, 92 of Sidney, IA. With her husband, owned and operated Penn Drug in Sidney for many years. Preceded in death by husband, William A. Penn and son, W. Jeffrey Penn. Survived by sister, Bonnie Lahr, nieces, nephews and many friends.