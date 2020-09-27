September 24, 2020
Patricia (Schmitt) Penn, 92 of Sidney, IA. With her husband, owned and operated Penn Drug in Sidney for many years. Preceded in death by husband, William A. Penn and son, W. Jeffrey Penn. Survived by sister, Bonnie Lahr, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral 2:00 PM Wednesday at Sidney, IA United Faith Church. Visitations open from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday at Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel, Sidney, IA. Memorials to Sidney United Faith Church or Fremont County Historical Society. Interment in Sidney, IA Cemetery. www.marshallfuneral.com
