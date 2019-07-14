Patricia Ruth Loos
March 28, 1928 - June 30, 2019
Pat died on June 30 in Springfield, Ore. She was born to William and Georgia Churchill, Nebraska dairy farmers. She graduated from University High in Lincoln and was a member and volunteered in the library of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She married Jacob Loos and they raised three boys in Lincoln. Pat had many hobbies and especially enjoyed tutoring at her grandson's school. Pat worked several years and became the supervising librarian at the Lincoln Journal Star. After she retired she moved to Eugene, Ore. Pat is survived by her sons: John Tedesco, Eugene, Ore., Michael (Peggy) Loos, Lincoln and David (Kay) Loos, Springfield, Ore., five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband; Jacob Loos, her parents, her sister; Mary Lou Lamm and her brothers: Gerald "Billy" Churchill and Jack Churchill. Services are pending.