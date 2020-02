Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at St Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive, Lincoln. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9-5 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St. Visitation Tuesday 6:30 pm at the church, Rosary at 7:30 pm.