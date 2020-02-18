Patricia R. Kreifels
July 30, 1939 - February 16, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Patricia was born in July 1939 in Valparaiso, NE to Frank and Dorothy (Navatril) Strizek. She graduated from Valparaiso High school. Pat was married to James Kreifels in August of 1957. She was a loving and devoted wife and wonderful mother to their seven children. Pat was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Altar Society and Catholic Daughters of America. She attended perpetual adoration every Friday at noon for over 30 years. Pat was the Past President of Nebraska PHCC Women's Auxiliary and scholarship committee member for the National PHCC. Pat was an avid sports fan, especially the Huskers, Steelers and Royals. She loved bowling and watching her kids and grandkids in their activities. Pat was an animal lover and she enjoyed growing flowers. She cherished time spent with family especially Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Pat had a wonderful sense of humor that spread joy to those who knew her.
Pat is survived by James Kreifels, husband of 62 years, sons Terry (Barb) Kreifels, Doug (Michelle) Kreifels, Bob (Mark) Kreifels, Jeffrey (Heide) Kreifels and daughters Julie (Robert) Pfingsten, Jane (Mark) Bauer and Christine (Tony) Arndt. She loved her grandchildren, Amanda Boyter, Megan Zuerlein, Justin, Jordan, Alex, Austin and Dylan Kreifels, Kyle Pfingsten, Jackson and Joshua Bauer and Mallory, Kaylee and Ayden Arndt and eleven great-grandchildren. Sisters Margaret (Louis) Barry and Jeri Froshheiser. Brothers Dan (Marde) Strizek and Norman Strizek. Brother-in-law Vernon Kreifels, Sister-In-laws Darlene Patty, Rosita and Pauline Kreifels and many nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, daughter-in-law Nancy Kreifels and great grandson Rudy Kreifels.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at St Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive, Lincoln, with Father Michael McCabe celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9 am to 5 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Visitation will resume Tuesday at 6:30 pm at the church with a Rosary at 7:30 pm Tuesday at church. Memorials to Pius X High School and Lincoln Alzheimer's Association. www.bmlfh.com