Patricia R. Kreifels

Patricia was born in July 1939 in Valparaiso, NE to Frank and Dorothy (Navatril) Strizek. She graduated from Valparaiso High school. Pat was married to James Kreifels in August of 1957. She was a loving and devoted wife and wonderful mother to their seven children. Pat was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Altar Society and Catholic Daughters of America. She attended perpetual adoration every Friday at noon for over 30 years. Pat was the Past President of Nebraska PHCC Women's Auxiliary and scholarship committee member for the National PHCC. Pat was an avid sports fan, especially the Huskers, Steelers and Royals. She loved bowling and watching her kids and grandkids in their activities. Pat was an animal lover and she enjoyed growing flowers. She cherished time spent with family especially Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Pat had a wonderful sense of humor that spread joy to those who knew her.