March 2, 1953 - March 7, 2020

Patricia “Patty” Scharf, 67, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Lincoln. Patty was born in David City, Nebraska to Adolph & Anne Scharf on March 2, 1953. She grew up on a farm near Touhy NE & went to school at Country School District 49. After moving to Lincoln, she graduated from Northeast High School in 1971. She spent 10 years working for Jansen Clothing & 26 years as an IT specialist for the State of Nebraska.

Patty also worked 25 years, part-time, at the airport Perkins in Lincoln. She worked alongside her daughter for 10 years & met several beloved friends. In her spare time, Patty enjoyed hand-quilting & embroidery with her sister Judy, & making traditional Czech foods: kolaches, rosettes, & dumplings. Most of all, Patty cherished spending time with her daughter Shelbie & all her adorable puppies.

Patty is survived by daughter Shelbie Scharf, sisters Judy (Dell) Spier & Susan Scharf; niece Heather (Cory) Wilson; great-nieces Halie & Rylee Wilson, Fayth Jackson; Shelbie's boyfriend Adam Weisenberger; Shelbie's half-brothers Joe & Adam Hansen; beloved friends Debra Lambrecht, Marsha Hansen, Kathy & Gerald Ptacek, Permelia Young, & Jaime Olson. Patty is preceded in death by her parents, her niece & nephew Christie Jackson & Jon Jackson; great-nephew Kobie Jackson.

Visitation with family present will be from 6-8pm on Thursday (3-12-2020) at Roper & Sons Funeral Home South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr (40th/Yankee Hill.) Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 2:30 at the same location. Memorials can be directed to the family for further designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

