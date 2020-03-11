Patricia “Patty” Scharf, 67, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Lincoln. Patty was born in David City, Nebraska to Adolph & Anne Scharf on March 2, 1953. She grew up on a farm near Touhy NE & went to school at Country School District 49. After moving to Lincoln, she graduated from Northeast High School in 1971. She spent 10 years working for Jansen Clothing & 26 years as an IT specialist for the State of Nebraska.