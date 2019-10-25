{{featured_button_text}}

March 28, 1932 - October 22, 2019

Patricia “Pattie” Bennett, 87, of Lincoln, passed away October 22, 2019. Pattie was born on March 28, 1932, on the family farm near Weston, NE, to Edward and Helen Maly. She married Francis Bennett in 1954. In 1955 they welcomed their son Allan.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, October 28, 2019, at St John the Apostle Catholic Church, with Father Lyle Johnson celebrating the Mass. Rosary at 10:00 am Monday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Pink Sisters. Condolences may be sent to www.bmlfh.com

