Patricia “Pat” Schrier

October 14, 1949 - December 19, 2020

Patricia “Pat” Schrier passed away peacefully at home in Lincoln, NE on December 19th, 2020. Pat was born on October 14th, 1949 in Hastings, NE and spent the early years of her life in Edgar, NE. She attended Southeast Community College after moving to Lincoln in 1972. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years while her and Jim established their rental company. If she wasn't in the office, you could find Pat pulling weeds and tending her gardens, painting at one of the rental homes, staying up late talking to a loved one on the phone, or drinking a cold beer and playing casino games online.

Pat's love will live on through her beloved husband of 37 years, James “Jim” Schrier; daughter Shellie Pechar (Greg) of Bellevue, NE; grandchildren, Brittney (Eddie), Caleb, Cassidy, and Johannah; 5 great-grandchildren and many friends and family that cherished her. She is also survived by her sister, Deanna Bohling (Bill). Pat has reunited with her mother and step-father, Shirley and Carl Harms; brother, Gary Pofahl; aunts and uncles; cousins; and many wonderful friends that she missed dearly.

Pat cared deeply about the safety and health of her family and friends, and wished to postpone a celebration of life until the pandemic is over. At a later time, the family will notify all of those close to Pat with arrangements of a celebration of life. The family would like to extend our appreciation to everyone that made an impact in Pat's life, and shared the same love we have for her. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com