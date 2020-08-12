Patricia (Pat) Jean Walker, 74, of Lincoln, passed away on August 10, 2020. Pat was born in Clarinda, Iowa to Virgil and May McClarnon on June 26, 1946. Pat graduated from Lincoln High School.Pat married Ronald (Ron) James Walker on August 14, 1965. After the first date Pat told her mother "this in the man I am going to marry." Ron and Pat have been married 54 years. They had one daughter, Shelly, in 1967. Pat was a loving wife and a great mother. Her love for Ron was shown in many ways. Especially during her last couple of years in the nursing home spending two hours per day together, every day.

Pat worked in the medical field as a Unit Secretary for many years. She was well known for her sense of humor and practical jokes. She always had a smile on her face. When I was young, she stayed at home with me and we rode the city bus together. I remember days of patty cake, cooking together, going to church on Sundays followed by lunch and going shopping together. When she went to work as a Unit Secretary at hospital, I remember her beehive hairdo and her colorful uniform of a pink shirt and dark brown pants. Those were the days! She truly enjoyed family birthday parties where extended family would gather for supper, dessert, and board games. She was particularly fond of her little dog Yogi.