Patricia "Pat" Ann Anderson

January 3, 1953 - May 27, 2023

Patricia "Pat" Ann Anderson, age 70, of Lincoln, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Pat was born January 3, 1953 to Lavern and Beverly Irmer.

Pat is survived by her loving children, John (Sherry) Anderson, Wilhelm Anderson, Cherie (Bill) Allerheiligen; mother, Beverly Irmer; siblings, Debbie (Steve) Houfek, David Irmer, Barbara Dodds; grandchildren, Tommy (Michele) Anderson, Kelsey Anderson, Tyler Anderson, Taylor Anderson, Kristen and Kimberly Kochner; Cora, Oliver and Brantley; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life for Pat will be 10:00 am Friday, June 9, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St, Lincoln, Ne 68512. For more information go to www.lincolnfh.com