 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patricia Nadine Smith
View Comments

Patricia Nadine Smith

{{featured_button_text}}
Patricia Nadine Smith

Patricia Nadine Smith

October 28, 1947 - August 15, 2020

Survived by mother Dolores Gocke, sister Carol Gocke, brothers Stan (Delaine) Gocke, Dean (Jackie) Gocke, and Brian (Trudy) Gocke, step daughters Leann (Gene) Brown and Betty (Justin) Clow, three grandchildren: Josh (Miriam) Davis, James Davis, and Misty Johnson; three great grandchildren: Skylar Davis, Brendon and Miriam Johnson, many cousins, and special nieces and nephews, and friends. Services 2 p.m., Sat., October 17, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York. COVID 19 Guidelines will be implemented. No viewing or visitation. www.metzmortuary.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News