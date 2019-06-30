March 10, 1941 - May 24, 2019
Patricia M. (Kopf) Swenson, 78, of Lincoln, died May 24, 2019. Celebration of life will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, at VFW Post #3606, 3340 West A Street, Lincoln, NE 68522.
