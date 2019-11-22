{{featured_button_text}}
Patricia L. Campbell
Sheridan, Kelley

May 13, 1934 – November 20, 2019

Patricia L. Campbell, 85, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on November 20, 2019. Born May 13, 1934, in Lincoln, NE, to Roy and Grace (Scott) Kent. She was an active member of Lincoln Berean Church for many years.

Preceded in death by husband, Lynn Campbell. She is survived by son, Scott and daughter-in-law, Diane; son, Randy; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann Gies, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Service will be at 10:30am Monday, November 25, at Lincoln Berean Church. The family will greet guests from 9:00 to 10:30am. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Condolences:lincolnfh.com

