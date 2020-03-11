Patricia K. Neujahr
Patricia K. Neujahr

June 30, 1937 - March 7, 2020

Patricia K. Neujahr, 82 of Lincoln, passed away March 7, 2020. Patricia was born on June 30, 1937, in Wahoo, Nebraska, to Elmer and Ethel (Voter) Neujahr. She worked much of her life as a registered nurse. Patricia is survived by her daughters Chris Jones and Teresa Yates and her son Jay Borrell and many grandchildren and other family members and friends. A private family service will be held. www.bmlfh.com

