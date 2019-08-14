{{featured_button_text}}
Patricia Josephine James

February 12, 1957 - August 11, 2019

Patricia Josephine James, 62, of Lincoln, passed away August 11, 2019, born February 12, 1957 to Bernard Thomas Malone Sr. and Josephine Matilda Royal, in Lincoln. Patricia was a caring and giving person who loved her family. She provided daycare for all her 7 grandchildren and was also very crafty, sewing blankets for everyone in the family.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Joe James, Daughters, Melinda (Brian) Mellick, Kimberly (Rob) McBride, Teresa (Nolan) Parker, grandchildren, Andrew McBride, Jaden James, Madalyn Mellick, Khloe McBride, Haley Mellick, Annabel Mellick, Josephine Parker, 7 brothers and sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia James as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments