February 12, 1957 - August 11, 2019
Patricia Josephine James, 62, of Lincoln, passed away August 11, 2019, born February 12, 1957 to Bernard Thomas Malone Sr. and Josephine Matilda Royal, in Lincoln. Patricia was a caring and giving person who loved her family. She provided daycare for all her 7 grandchildren and was also very crafty, sewing blankets for everyone in the family.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Joe James, Daughters, Melinda (Brian) Mellick, Kimberly (Rob) McBride, Teresa (Nolan) Parker, grandchildren, Andrew McBride, Jaden James, Madalyn Mellick, Khloe McBride, Haley Mellick, Annabel Mellick, Josephine Parker, 7 brothers and sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com
