Patricia Joan Farmer

February 12, 1930 – August 14, 2023

Patricia Joan Farmer, 93 of Lincoln passed away on August 14, 2023 peacefully in her sleep. Joan was born February 12, 1930 in Omaha, NE, the daughter to John & Frances (Whitmore) Cowan.

She married William “Bill” Farmer on May 20, 1949 and had 64 wonderful years.

She worked most of her life as an office manager. Her last place of employment was K&Z Distributing with Bill joining the company in later years.

She was very involved with her church & family, volunteered at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 10 years, did Stevens Ministry and an avid bridge player.

Survivors: Daughter Linda Hightshoe, Grandson Brandon (Rachel) Hightshoe, 3 great grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and 11 step great grandchildren.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband Bill, daughter Susan, her parents and son-in-law Keith Hightshoe.

Services will be at 11 AM, Wednesday August 23, 2023 at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th Lincoln, NE.

Memorials to family for a future donation in her name.