November 17, 1929 – September 16, 2019
Patricia Jean Delhay, 89, of Eagle passed away on September 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A lifelong Nebraska resident, Patricia was born in Omaha on November 17, 1929 and moved with her family to Lincoln at the age of two. She grew up in the Bethany area and graduated from Northeast High School in 1947, where she had met and then married her high school sweetheart, Jerry D. Delhay, on November 23, 1947. Together they celebrated 71 years of marriage before Jerry passed in May of this year. Her devotion to her husband and her family was her passion and her joy.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Philip (Deborah) of Beatrice and Douglas (Mary) of Eagle; daughter, Sherry Hofker (James) of Eagle; grandchildren, Carolyn Trammel (Michael), Aaron (Lisa) and Evan (Marisa) Delhay, Jered (Alexis), Jordan (Molly), Jameson (Elizabeth), and Jessah Hofker and her fiancé' Chuck Ries; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Roscoe Shields, Jr. of Lincoln and William (Nancy) Shields of Gladstone, MO; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, Jerry; her mother, Aura C. Shields; father and mother-in-law, Alfred and Dianah Delhay; sister-in-law, Leona Shields; sisters-in-law, Marguerite Barnes, and Dorothy Koon and spouses; brothers-in-law, Arnold, Alfred Jr., Arling and Philip Delhay and spouses.
A celebration of Patricia's life will be at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. Visitation on Sunday, September 22, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., also at Lincoln Memorial. Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. www.lincolnfh.com
