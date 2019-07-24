June 24, 1936 - July 7, 2019
Patricia J. (Pat) Kelly was born June 24, 1936, in Wymore. Pat passed away July 7, 2019, while in Bryan West Hospital. Pat was retired from State Farm Insurance. While employed, she worked in the Phoenix, Ariz., and Greeley, Colo., offices.
She enjoyed golfing and bowling and was quite a good bowler, until arthritis forced her to seek other hobbies. Pat enjoyed the 16 years that she wintered in Arizona giving her an opportunity to continue golfing once or twice a week. Pat will be missed for her happy disposition and always looking on the bright side of life.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Clarice Kelly. She is survived by her sister, Louise Grasz and husband, Wendell; brother, Richard “Dick” Kelly and wife Jackie and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for family and friends will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 29, at Wymore Cemetery. Memorials may be given to First Plymouth Church, Capital Humane Society or donor's choice. Memorials may be left online at roperandsons.com.
