September 2, 1938 - December 11, 2019

Patricia J. Ostrander, 81, of Lincoln, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at her home at the Martha House, Tabitha. Pat was born September 2, 1938 in Grand Island, the daughter of William and Velma McLean. She graduated from Clarks High School. Pat married Wayne Ostrander in 1956. Pat was a teacher's aide then a bookkeeper for car dealerships for several years. She enjoyed her flowers, dolls, strawberries, playing cards, Husker sports and watching grandchildren play sports, sing/act in show choir and other extra-curricular activities.

Pat is survived by her sons and their wives, Rex and Christy Ostrander, Dale and Linda Ostrander, Marc and Kelly Ostrander, and Rick and Linda Ostrander; daughters and husbands, Teri and Kevin Schuller, Jo and Scott Petersen and Melodie Ostrander; grandchildren and spouses, Michelle and Matt Lay, Monica Ostrander and fiancé Jonathan Velasquez, Gabriel Ostrander, Chelsea and Michael Sargeant, Kendra and Stephen Crane, Stacie Ostrander, Mikaela Ostrander, Dale Ostrander, Darek Schuller, Brittany Schuller, Sarah Ostrander and fiancé Alexander Hruby, Nicole Ostrander and Zachary Ostrander.