September 2, 1938 - December 11, 2019
Patricia J. Ostrander, 81, of Lincoln, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at her home at the Martha House, Tabitha. Pat was born September 2, 1938 in Grand Island, the daughter of William and Velma McLean. She graduated from Clarks High School. Pat married Wayne Ostrander in 1956. Pat was a teacher's aide then a bookkeeper for car dealerships for several years. She enjoyed her flowers, dolls, strawberries, playing cards, Husker sports and watching grandchildren play sports, sing/act in show choir and other extra-curricular activities.
Pat is survived by her sons and their wives, Rex and Christy Ostrander, Dale and Linda Ostrander, Marc and Kelly Ostrander, and Rick and Linda Ostrander; daughters and husbands, Teri and Kevin Schuller, Jo and Scott Petersen and Melodie Ostrander; grandchildren and spouses, Michelle and Matt Lay, Monica Ostrander and fiancé Jonathan Velasquez, Gabriel Ostrander, Chelsea and Michael Sargeant, Kendra and Stephen Crane, Stacie Ostrander, Mikaela Ostrander, Dale Ostrander, Darek Schuller, Brittany Schuller, Sarah Ostrander and fiancé Alexander Hruby, Nicole Ostrander and Zachary Ostrander.
Also survived by great-grandchildren: Ethan Lay, Olivia Sargeant, Graham Sargeant, Ayden Schuller, Ashten Schuller and Kohen Schuller; father, William McLean, sister and husband, Rosa and Gary Crook; brother and wife, George and Becky McLean, brother-in-law Spencer Peterson; brother-in-law and wife, Myron and Barb Ostrander; sister-in-law and husband, Judy and Joe Bohaboj, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Ostrander, mother Velma McLean, sister Jerry Lu Peterson, sister-in-law and husband, Doris and Julius Schmid.
Private service of celebration of life will be held at a later time. Memorials may be directed to the Lincoln Food Bank, 4840 Doris Bair Circle, #A, Lincoln, NE 68504 or Capital Humane Society, 2320 Park Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68502.