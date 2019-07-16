October 6, 1945 - July 13, 2019
Patricia G Schneider, age 73 of Lincoln, passed away on Saturday July 13, 2019. Patricia was born October 6, 1945 to Howard and Audrey Ryan.
She graduated from Lincoln High School. She married Michael Schneider on April 5, 1963 in this union they had 3 children; Laura, Mike, and Mark. Patricia loved to shop and travel. She was a loving mother and wife. "We loved a love that was more than a love."
Preceded in death by her parents; survived by sister Sharon; her husband Michael; children Laura (Pat) Hazen; Mike Schneider and Mark (Suzanne) Schneider; grandchildren: William; Drake; Michaela; Nicklas; Megan and Cale.
Memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street. lincolnfh.com.