Patricia E. Kent

December 26, 1924 - April 1, 2023

Patricia E. Kent, 98, of Lincoln, passed away on April 1, 2023. She was born on December 26, 1924 in Manning, Iowa to Henry A. and Minnie P. (Hoeft) Buschman. She was a self-employed nanny for many years while also being a full-time housewife. Patricia was a long-time member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church after being a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Beatrice.

Family members include her sons Brian Kent and John (Lauri) Kent, both of Lincoln; grandchildren Amber Kent, of Lincoln, Rebekka Kent and Codi Kent, both of Omaha; and 3 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents and her husband Sterling B. Kent.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5th at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 1015 Lancaster Lane (505). A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude's Childrens Hospital. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com