November 29, 1929 - January 9, 2020

Patricia Don Campbell, 90, of Lincoln, died on January 9, 2020. Patricia “Pat”, or Miss Pat, as her friends liked to call her, was born in Central City, Nebraska on November 29, 1929 to Donald T. Campbell and Ina Burkman Campbell, who both preceded Miss Pat in death. Miss Pat's sister, Barbara Campbell Mitchell, also preceded Miss Pat in death.

Miss Pat was an Elementary School Teacher by trade. She receive a Bachelors Degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Elementary Education. Miss Pat taught in the Central City Schools in her early teaching career before teaching in the Lincoln Public Schools system for 25 years, from which she retired in 1987.

Miss Pat loved music and loved to sing. Even more so, Miss Pat loved dance. She took ballet lessons for several of her early years, later on was a dance instructor for Arthur Murray Dance Studio, and won a national award from that Studio entitling her to an all expense paid trip to New York to meet Arthur and Katherine Murray. In her later years, Miss Pat and her friend Irv would often on weekends go to the Playmore Ballroom just west of Lincoln and dance the hours away.

She leaves behind her great friends Irv, Tammy, William and JoAnn.