× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 31, 1927 - May 27, 2020

Patricia Claire Newman McGovern 93 of Lincoln died May 27, 2020. Born on January 31, 1927, in Grand Island, NE to Edward and Leona (Finlen) Newman. Moved to Lincoln at an early age. She attended Cathedral High School and the University of Nebraska Lincoln.

She had a long career with BNSF Railway where she retired as an Executive Assistant. Member St. Joseph Catholic Church. Favorite things: Traveling, Spending time with her family, Husker Football, reading, crossword puzzles. Famous for her chili and potato salad. She was a mom to everyone.

Survived by children, Mike (Wendy) of Wintergarden, FL; Dan (Laurie) Trophy Club, TX; Shannon Keller, TX, Kelly (Chris) Lincoln, Erin (Ally) Burwell, NE; Dennis (Jo) Rosemount, MN); 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and Special friend and caregiver Marianne Giltner. Preceded in death by Parents; Sisters, Helen Sawdon and Harriett Reams; Brother, Fred Newman; Husband, Ed; Son, Timothy; and Grandson, Dylan.

Viewing 1-9 pm Sunday with a Rosary service at 6pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1940 S 77th Street, Lincoln. Burial Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Lincoln Food Bank or Lincoln Pius X Foundation. Condolences at www.bmlfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Patricia McGovern , please visit Tribute Store.