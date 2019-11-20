November 10, 2019
Patricia Burden of Tell City, Indiana, passed away on November 10, surrounded by members of her loving family. A native of Lincoln, Nebraska, Patricia was the daughter of James B. Burden and LaVawn M. Burden, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a 1970 graduate of Lincoln East High School. She married in 1981 and moved to Indiana in 1988, finding peaceful retirement near Tell City in 2003.
Patricia was a lifelong lover of animals and children who spent much of her time bird watching and rescuing lost dogs. She worked for several years as a child-counselor's aide for Southern Hills Counseling Center in Tell City. Throughout her life Patricia followed numerous interests, including geology and mycology; she made artisan candles; most recently she developed a passion for antique American glass patterns and traveled to several nearby states to research them.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 38 years, Larry Caldwell, of Tell City; her brothers James B. Burden II and Steven K. Burden; her sister Katherine Burden; her nephews Korey and Joshua Burden; her niece Elizabeth Burden; and her great-niece Kamiela Burden, all of Lincoln, Nebraska; and her nephew Eric Burden of Omaha, Nebraska.
Services will be private. No memorials are requested.