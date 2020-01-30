Patricia Anne Plith

Patricia “Pat” Anne Sullivan Plith, age 88, of Lincoln, passed away January 28, 2020. She was born October 24, 1932 in O'Neill, NE to Daniel and Gladys (Ridgeway) Sullivan. She was a loving wife and mother, adored her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and pets and was a dedicated nurse. Pat made her first Holy Communion on May 19, 1940 and Sodality of Our Blessed Lady on December 8, 1947. She Graduated from St. Mary's Cathedral High School on May 28, 1950. St. Francis dedication in 1951 and then attended St. Francis School of Nursing in Grand Island where she graduated with a nursing degree in 1953 (Duchesne College in Omaha). On May 8, 1954 she married Kenneth Plith. She was employed at St. Elizabeth Hospital from 1963-1993 and was employee of the year in 1976.