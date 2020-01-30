Patricia Anne Plith

October 24, 1932 – January 28, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Patricia “Pat” Anne Sullivan Plith, age 88, of Lincoln, passed away January 28, 2020. She was born October 24, 1932 in O'Neill, NE to Daniel and Gladys (Ridgeway) Sullivan. She was a loving wife and mother, adored her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and pets and was a dedicated nurse. Pat made her first Holy Communion on May 19, 1940 and Sodality of Our Blessed Lady on December 8, 1947. She Graduated from St. Mary's Cathedral High School on May 28, 1950. St. Francis dedication in 1951 and then attended St. Francis School of Nursing in Grand Island where she graduated with a nursing degree in 1953 (Duchesne College in Omaha). On May 8, 1954 she married Kenneth Plith. She was employed at St. Elizabeth Hospital from 1963-1993 and was employee of the year in 1976.
Survived by children, Pam Plith Baird, Pat (Jacki) Plith, Michael Plith and Ken Plith II; grandchildren, Carlie Plith, Megan Tafoya, Shayna (Carl) Thomas and Lyla (Dylan) Drake-Wilhelm; great-grandchildren, Capreece and Cassian Green, Maria and Andres Tafoya, Carter Ingersoll, Bexley and Veyda Thomas and Lucas and Lane Drake Wilhelm; beloved dog, Bear; siblings, Don Ridgeway, Charlotte (Bob) Markworth, Jean Sullivan and Rita Meyer; brother-in-law, Tom Dunphy. Preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Plith; parents; father and mother-in-law, Jim and Charlotte Plith; sister, Maureen Dunphy; brother, Danny Sullivan and brother in-law, Chaz Meyer.
Memorials suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or the Capital Humane Society. The family requests casual clothing for the service. Memorial Mass Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:30am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1720 Lake Street, Lincoln. Condolences:lincolnfh.com