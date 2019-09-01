December 26, 1942 - August 29, 2019
Patricia Ann (Tibken) Nilan was born on December 26, 1942, in Atlantic, IA. Pat passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on August 29, 2019. The daughter of Albert Henry and Eleanor Collier (Knop) Tibken. Pat was raised on the family farm and was active in 4-H and the LYC Church Group. She began school at Victory #8 Country School and graduated from C & M High School in Massena, IA.
On November 13, 1965, Pat was united in marriage with Martin (Gene) Nilan at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wiota, IA. They were blessed with three children, Mark, Jeff, and Alicia. Mark was born in Omaha, NE, just prior to Gene's transfer to Southeast Asia for 13 months. Jeff was born in Danbury, CT after Gene's discharge from the United States Air Force. Alicia was born in Lincoln where they have resided since 1974. Prior to her marriage, Pat was an Executive Secretary at the Nebraska District Safeway offices in Omaha. She then accepted the position of “stay-at-home mom” until joining the Nebraska Department of Revenue in October 1985, retiring in July 1998. Pat was very strong in her faith and participated in numerous bible study groups in addition to her lifelong participation in the Lutheran Women's Missionary League.
Pat and Gene loved being with their children and always made it a priority to have at least one family vacation each year. Usually this involved camping trips. As the kids got married and moved away, these vacations involved visiting the kids as they moved across the country. For the past several years Pat and Gene had enjoyed spending the winter months in Arizona. Pat has been and will always be the love of Gene's life. She will be remembered as a woman of strong faith, impeccable character, good humor, and extraordinary grace.
Pat is survived by her husband of 53 years; sons, Mark Nilan (Colleen) of Bangor, ME, grandchildren, Jackson and Norah; Jeff Nilan of Delaware, OH, grandsons, Walker and Avery; daughter, Alicia Hwang (Albert) of Ridgefield, CT, grandsons Alex and Owen; brother, James Tibken (Pamela) of Cumberland, IA, nephews Tucker and Brooke, and niece, Shara; sister, Jo Ellen (Tibken) Morgan of Lenexa, KS and nephews, Matt and Grant Morgan; sister-in-law, Martha Tibken of Atlantic, IA, niece, Julie Ecklin and nephew, Michael Tibken. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Eleanor Tibken and brothers, Richard Tibken and Robert Tibken.
A celebration of Pat's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th Street, Lincoln. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Roper & Sons Funeral Home, 4300 O Street, Lincoln. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. If desired, friends may make memorial donations to the Messiah Lutheran Church chapter of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Nilan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.