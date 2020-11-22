Patricia Ann Stauffer McLaughlin was born in Deshler, NE in 1923 to Amos and Beulah Mitchell Stauffer. After losing her mother at birth, Pat was raised by her father, grandparents, Aunt Caroline, and her step-mother, Clara Linn Stauffer. Patricia graduated from Grand Island High School and then Hastings College. She immediately entered Mary Lanning School of Nursing and earned her R.N. Pat married Dave McLaughlin and they enjoyed raising their three children. Pat was a nurse all her life. She nursed at the Hebron Hospital in Hebron, NE, many church, Girl and Boy Scout camps, Lincoln General Hospital, Clark Jeary Manor, as well as others. She volunteered at the Gere Library, the NE State Historical Society, and Chet Ager Nature Center, as well as being active in Eastridge Presbyterian Church. Pat felt that she was called to help others.