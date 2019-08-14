{{featured_button_text}}

August 12, 2019

Patricia Ann Pickinpaugh, 90, of Lincoln, passed, Monday, August 12, 2019.

Family members include her son, Harold Pickinpaugh, of Lincoln and daughter-in-law Susan Pickinpaugh; 8 grandchildren, 10 great- grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Forrest “Wayne”, son Edward, and 5 brothers.

Private family services to be held at a later date.

