Patricia Ann (Patty) Hughett, 85, passed away peacefully on December 21, at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center Lincoln, NE. Born Patricia Ann Mulinazzi, on May 11, 1935, in Ottawa, IL to Dominic and Christina Mulinazzi, she attended Ottawa High School. After graduating, she went on to receive her nursing degree, where she met her husband, Bob Hughett. They were married on June 30th, 1956 and in 1962, they settled in Lincoln, Nebraska where she lived for the past 58 years.

Patty was a devoted wife, friend and mother of four children. When she wasn't shuttling her children to the golf course, music lessons or the stables, she loved playing bridge and belonged to several groups around town. And of course, as a Hughett, it was only a matter of time that she learn to play golf, celebrating her 40th birthday with a hole-in-one. Patty was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith, and was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She attended daily mass, volunteered, and maintained a weekly adoration hour for more than 30 years. She always put Christ first in her life. Once asked what her goals were, she quickly responded that getting to heaven was the only goal she needed.