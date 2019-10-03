February 5, 1940 - September 24, 2019
Patricia Ann Moe, age 79, of Lincoln, passed away in Lincoln, September 24, 2019. She was born in Madison, South Dakota, February 5, 1940 a daughter of the late Jack and Anna (Dunne) Albertson.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Darold; baby son Brian; baby daughter Carla; her parents; brothers Jim, John, Bill, Bob and Dan; and sister Mary. Survivors include her son Lee Moe (Natalee) of Omaha, NE; daughter Cathy Link (Andy) – Lincoln, NE; grandchildren McKenna, Nora, Jack and Evan; and special friend Gene.
Funeral Mass Saturday, October 5, 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church (1940 So. 77th Street – Lincoln, NE). Memorials will be directed by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home – Omaha, NE
