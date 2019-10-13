August 18, 1935 - October 11, 2019
Patricia Ann Miller, age 84 of Grand Island, formerly of Lincoln, passed away October 11, 2019. She was born August 18, 1935 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to William and Leona (Harriehill) Hillhouse. Patricia married Edwin J. Miller on August 18, 1955.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Dorene Miller of Lincoln, Scott and Mary Miller of Doniphan, Nebraska. Grandchildren, Jessica Miller, Mitchel Miller, David Miller and Carrie Miller. Great grandsons, Mitchel Jr. and Dillon. Preceded in death by her husband, Edwin and her parents.
Private family service. Burial Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at wyuka.com