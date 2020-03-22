Patricia Ann (Gettel) Starr

Patricia Ann Starr (Gettel), the most beautiful mother ever, passed away on March 18, 2020. Born in Kimball on March 6, 1928 and married to Fredrick Starr Jr in 1947. They raised four sons and three daughters Larry Starr, Cathy and Jim Martin, Charles and Darla Starr, Frederick and Sherry Starr, Barbara and Dennis Oelschlager, Helen and Paul Straube and David and Cami Starr along with 23 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.