Patricia Ann (Gettel) Starr

March 6, 1928 - March 18, 2020
Patricia Ann Starr (Gettel), the most beautiful mother ever, passed away on March 18, 2020. Born in Kimball on March 6, 1928 and married to Fredrick Starr Jr in 1947. They raised four sons and three daughters Larry Starr, Cathy and Jim Martin, Charles and Darla Starr, Frederick and Sherry Starr, Barbara and Dennis Oelschlager, Helen and Paul Straube and David and Cami Starr along with 23 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Closed service 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Livestreaming at www.roperandsons.com/patricia-starr. Limited visitation will be Tuesday (3-24-20) from 4-7 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Please forward any memorials to family, proceeds will be forwarded to the wonderful staff at Pemberly Place fulfilling moms wishes. "Hugs from Home" project or condolences online at Roperandsons.com.