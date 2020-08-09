× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patricia Ann Case

March 26, 1940 - August 3, 2020

Kenesaw, NE resident, Patricia Ann Case, 80, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Premier Estates of Kenesaw, Kenesaw, NE. Patricia was born March 26, 1940 to Herbert Warren and Velma Janet (Brummet) Carter in Vandalia, Illinois. She graduated Laramie High School in 1958, and then attended Barnes School of Business in Denver, CO. Patricia worked as a Secretary at the University of Nebraska, Arizona State University, and the University of Wyoming.

She is survived by her sons Robert J Case Jr of Norfolk, VA and Loren Scott Case of Fremont, NE, and her sisters Iris, Avis, Linda, and Crystal.

Services will be held at the Garland Community Church , 900 Sheridan Ave., Garland, WY at 10:30 a.m., August 15, 2020. Apfel Funeral Home, Hastings, NE is in care of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please make donations to the Dementia Society of America. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com